24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

ISPARTA
24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

A brawl among Somali soldiers undergoing training in the southern province of Isparta resulted in 24 injuries, with two in critical condition, authorities confirmed on March 18.

The altercation broke out on March 17 evening following a football match at General İhsan Alper Barracks, where Somali military personnel are stationed for training.

In an official statement, Isparta Governor’s Office reported that the injured soldiers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

“Except for one, all are in stable condition,” the statement read. “There is currently no ongoing security concern within the barracks. Both administrative and legal investigations are being conducted by relevant authorities.”

Isparta Governor Abdullah Erin visited the injured soldiers at Süleyman Demirel University Hospital. Speaking to journalists, Erin explained that the dispute escalated quickly after the match but was swiftly contained by military personnel.

“The situation was brought under control promptly, though minor injuries requiring medical attention were sustained on both our soldiers and the Somali citizens,” he stated, adding that Turkish troops were also injured while trying to stop the fighting.

Emergency responders transported the injured to hospitals where most of them have been treated and discharged, Erin noted, adding that two Somali soldiers remain in critical condition and are receiving necessary medical care.

Türkiye has close relations with Somalia and is its leading economic partner, notably in the construction, education and health sectors, as well as in military cooperation.

Somalia is also home to Türkiye's largest overseas military base and training facility, which has reportedly trained more than 5,000 members of the Somali security forces.

Somali troops also receive training in Türkiye.

Somalian,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

    Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

  2. CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

    CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

  3. Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

    Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

  4. Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

    Fitch slashes global growth forecasts amid trade wars

  5. Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty

    Bank of Japan holds rates, warning of uncertainty
Recommended
Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action
Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links

Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links
Rescued lion cub finds new home at İzmir wildlife park

Rescued lion cub finds new home at İzmir wildlife park
94 pct of Turkish children in good health: TÜİK

94 pct of Turkish children in good health: TÜİK
Human rights body fines Antalya hotel for sexism

Human rights body fines Antalya hotel for sexism
Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
WORLD Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of "playing a game" after Kiev reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

Türkiye’s exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shot up by $268.8 million last month, topping the list of trade gains.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿