24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

ISPARTA

A brawl among Somali soldiers undergoing training in the southern province of Isparta resulted in 24 injuries, with two in critical condition, authorities confirmed on March 18.

The altercation broke out on March 17 evening following a football match at General İhsan Alper Barracks, where Somali military personnel are stationed for training.

In an official statement, Isparta Governor’s Office reported that the injured soldiers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

“Except for one, all are in stable condition,” the statement read. “There is currently no ongoing security concern within the barracks. Both administrative and legal investigations are being conducted by relevant authorities.”

Isparta Governor Abdullah Erin visited the injured soldiers at Süleyman Demirel University Hospital. Speaking to journalists, Erin explained that the dispute escalated quickly after the match but was swiftly contained by military personnel.

“The situation was brought under control promptly, though minor injuries requiring medical attention were sustained on both our soldiers and the Somali citizens,” he stated, adding that Turkish troops were also injured while trying to stop the fighting.

Emergency responders transported the injured to hospitals where most of them have been treated and discharged, Erin noted, adding that two Somali soldiers remain in critical condition and are receiving necessary medical care.

Türkiye has close relations with Somalia and is its leading economic partner, notably in the construction, education and health sectors, as well as in military cooperation.

Somalia is also home to Türkiye's largest overseas military base and training facility, which has reportedly trained more than 5,000 members of the Somali security forces.

Somali troops also receive training in Türkiye.