‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

LOS ANGELES
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us,” wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series “Timeless,” tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She’s survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

    Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

  2. Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

    Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

  3. Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

    Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

  4. Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

    Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

  5. Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

    Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances
Recommended
Unlimited Forum, a festival for all to be held in Istanbul

Unlimited Forum, a festival for all to be held in Istanbul
Harrison Ford inspires cast in comedy ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford inspires cast in comedy ‘Shrinking’
Heirs of a Jewish family want Picasso painting back

Heirs of a Jewish family want Picasso painting back
‘Avatar’ sequel ranks fourth all-time in global sales

‘Avatar’ sequel ranks fourth all-time in global sales

Drama wins French horror accolade

Drama wins French horror accolade
Academy launches probe after indie film’s surprise Oscars nod

Academy launches probe after indie film’s surprise Oscars nod
WORLD Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel.

ECONOMY TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

As efforts to get the natural gas found in the Black Sea to residences at the end of March continue, there is reason to be hopeful for more reserves, according to Melih Han Bilgin, general manager of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.