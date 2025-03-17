22-year prison term sought for Turkish family linked to Mossad

ISTANBUL

The prosecution has completed its investigation into a network of espionage operatives in Türkiye, comprising members of a family allegedly working for Israel's intelligence service Mossad, local media reported on March 17.

Last year, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) dismantled Mossad's network in Europe and Türkiye. Six individuals, led by insurance company owner Ahmet Ersin Tumlucalı, were arrested on charges of espionage.

The prosecution highlighted that this cell included Tumlucalı’s wife and stepdaughter as key members.

The prosecutor has requested prison sentences ranging from 15 to 22 years for the suspects.

The indictment emphasized that the suspects operated on behalf of the Israeli Cyber Operations Center (ICO), a unit of Mossad, engaging in activities such as photographing and obtaining personal information, including residence details, of individuals targeted by Israeli intelligence within Türkiye.

It also noted that Tumlucalı was in contact with a Mossad agent, identified as Jorg, who had introduced himself as a legal assistant.

Tumlucalı conducted communications with Jorg via email and Skype. Furthermore, he maintained a connection with another Israeli intelligence officer, Gavin Alfron.

Several tasks were initially assigned to the Turkish man on a trial basis, and upon establishing trust, his collaboration with Israeli intelligence continued, private broadcaster CNN Türk said.

Tumlucalı's wife reportedly sent surveillance reports directly to Mossad agents Jorg and Gavin. In 2011, he met Jorg face-to-face in Vienna, Austria and in Munich in 2017.

Starting in March 2017, Tumlucalı held in-person meetings with Gavin in Vienna and Frankfurt. The meetings continued until 2019. Tumlucalı's espionage activities were eventually concluded by Israeli intelligence in 2020.

Mossad reportedly transferred a sum of 300,000 euros to Tumlucalı's bank account for his espionage operations. The suspects are scheduled to appear before an Istanbul court in the coming days.