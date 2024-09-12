22 suspects referred to court in murder of girl in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR

The investigation into the murder of Narin Güran in the southeastern province Diyarbakır has escalated to a new phase as 22 individuals, including several family members of the slain girl, have been referred to the court.

Judges are now tasked with deciding whether the suspects will be arrested in a case that has gripped the country for weeks.

The 8-year-old’s body was discovered on the 19th day of an extensive search in a riverbed, with her uncle, previously arrested, remaining the prime suspect.

Among those whose testimonies are set to be re-evaluated by the court are Güran’s mother, father, brother, uncles, cousins and aunts.

Despite the strong likelihood of close family involvement in the girl's death, which has provoked public outrage, the case remains unresolved.

In a statement on Sept. 12, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç acknowledged that the evidence collected thus far holds "crucial insights into the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators."

The pathological and biological examination of the findings from the autopsy, including 91 tissue samples taken from the victim’s remains, is expected to take two weeks, he said.

"All technological resources within our forensic capacity are being utilized. Based on the testimonies and the forensic data extracted from Narin’s body, the investigation must be conducted with utmost efficiency to swiftly identify the murderers,” Tunç emphasized.

In a written statement, the family at the center of the investigation has publicly decried what they describe as "injustice" and the slander they have faced.

“We cannot fathom the idea of any family member killing our own child. However, if such an atrocity has indeed occurred, it is unjust to tarnish the entire family over the actions of one individual. We believe this is the work of foreign powers and their domestic proxies,” the statement read.