22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

ANKARA
Thousands of traffic accidents resulted in the death of 22 individuals across the country during the first three days of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

More than 4,000 people were injured in road accidents between June 15 and 17, Yerlikaya said on June 18 on a social media post.

On June 17 alone, the roads witnessed 824 accidents within a mere 24-hour timeframe, claiming six lives.

Although the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha traditionally spans four days, its extension to nine days prompted many in the country to make travel plans and hit the roads.

The minister emphasized that speed enforcement is conducted via radar through the night and continued on a 24/7 basis throughout the holiday period.

Yerlikaya reported that an extensive operation led to the inspection of 375,311 vehicles. Among these, 23,857 vehicles were subjected to speed and radar checks, while 26,786 vehicles faced other forms of scrutiny.

Yerlikaya also appealed to citizens, urging them to eschew excessive speeding and to engage in prudent driving practices.

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck
