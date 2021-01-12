21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20

  • January 12 2021 09:16:00

21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20

The 21st International Turkish Film Festival in Frankfurt, Germany will kick off on June 20.

Submission of productions including short and long movies and documentaries will take place between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15. They will then be forwarded to Turkish and German juries on March 1 and March 15, respectively, for review.

The 2020 awards, which could not be distributed due to coronavirus restrictions, will be given to the winners on June 22. Awards for 2021 will be handed at the closing ceremony on June 25.

The Frankfurt Turkish Film Festival was founded in 2004 by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry Frankfurt cultural attaché in cooperation with the Turkish Film Festival and Intercultural Transfer Association.

It aims to promote economic and cultural sharing between Turkish and German societies through cinema.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is preparing to roll out mass COVID-19 vaccinations

    Turkey is preparing to roll out mass COVID-19 vaccinations

  2. Turkish cult leader given over 1,000-year jail sentence

    Turkish cult leader given over 1,000-year jail sentence

  3. Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection

    Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection

  4. Nearly 36,000 people violate curfews

    Nearly 36,000 people violate curfews

  5. Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio

    Giant EXPO area to turn into a movie studio
Recommended
90s Turkish pop lifting spirits during pandemic

90s Turkish pop lifting spirits during pandemic
Craftsman keeping tradition of repairing antique carpets alive

Craftsman keeping tradition of repairing antique carpets alive
Sex and the City revival coming on HBO

'Sex and the City' revival coming on HBO
Nearly 200,000 visit Göbeklitepe amid pandemic

Nearly 200,000 visit Göbeklitepe amid pandemic

Visual shows in Turkey’s Ottoman town to present daily life of Phrygian period

Visual shows in Turkey’s Ottoman town to present daily life of Phrygian period
Outdoor hockey traditions under shadow of climate change

Outdoor hockey traditions under shadow of climate change

WORLD Japan says working to isolate, analyse new virus variant

Japan says working to isolate, analyse new virus variant

Japan is working to isolate and analyze a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said on Jan. 12.
ECONOMY Turkish defense industry set on fulfilling orders in 2021

Turkish defense industry set on fulfilling orders in 2021

The Turkish defense industry is determined to complete its ongoing projects, deliver new systems to armed forces around the world and launch new projects in 2021, the country's top defense industry official said on Jan. 11. 

SPORTS Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run

Beşiktaş had a 2-2 draw with Atakaş Hatayspor in a Jan. 10 Turkish Süper Lig match as the Istanbul club's five-match winning streak ended.