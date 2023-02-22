213 quake survivor children still unidentified

ISTANBUL
Amid the ongoing efforts to reunite unaccompanied children rescued in the earthquake with their families, the Family and Social Services Ministry has announced that 1,625 children have been identified, while the efforts are ongoing to learn the whereabouts of the remaining 213 children.

The ministry said on its social media account that 1,838 unaccompanied children, who were rescued from the rubble, were registered after the quakes destroyed Türkiye’s southern provinces.

After the identity checks and verifications, 1,286 children were handed over to their parents or relatives.

A total of 85 children were taken into institutional care by the ministry following their treatments.

Meanwhile, 467 children whose treatments are ongoing are being followed-up in hospitals.

WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
