Turkish airstrikes destroy 25 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Defense Ministry said Saturday it launched airstrikes in the Gara, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq on Friday, destroying 25 targets belonging to the PKK terror group.

"In order to neutralize PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, thwart terrorist attacks against our people and security forces originating from northern Iraq, and ensure our border security, an air operation was conducted on July 26, 2024,” it said.

The targets, including caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and facilities, “which were assessed to house high-level terrorists," were destroyed, said the ministry.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, which originate from the noble heart of our nation, will continue to fight terrorism with determination and resolve for the security and survival of our country and people until the last terrorist is neutralized, as it has done in the past," it added.

The ministry stressed that all necessary measures were taken "to ensure that innocent people, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment were not harmed," in the operations.

"A significant number of terrorists were neutralized using a high proportion of domestic and national ammunition in this operation," it said.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or were captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit
