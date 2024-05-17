21 Turkish institutions make top 500 ‘young universities’ list

21 Turkish institutions make top 500 ‘young universities’ list

ISTANBUL
21 Turkish institutions make top 500 ‘young universities’ list

Twenty-one higher education institution from Türkiye have been included in the top 500 of the world’s best “young universitieslist, according to a London-based education organization.

Assessing young universities established in the last 50 years, based on educational quality, scientific research, bibliometric citations, international visibility and industrial income, The Times Higher Education (THE) noted that Asia now hosts nearly half of the world's young research universities.

The report highlighted an increase in the number of institutions represented from Türkiye, India and Iran.

In the best young universities ranking, Türkiye was represented by 23 universities in 2020, which increased to 47 in 2023 and 58 this year.

Notably, 21 Turkish universities have made it into the top 500, the report said.

Koç University, which was ranked 55th last year, achieved the highest rank among Turkish universities this year, securing the 52nd position.

Sabancı University, ranked 89th in 2023, ascended to the 54th position this year, with two Turkish universities placing in the top 100. Bilkent University secured the third position among Turkish institutions, followed by Bahçeşehir University.

Globally, Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, which was 32nd in the general world university rankings and held the top position in the young universities ranking last year, has retained its premier position this year as well.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

    Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

  2. Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

    Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

  3. Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

    Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

  4. Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

    Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

  5. Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court

    Slovakia reels from PM's shooting as suspect goes to court
Recommended
Intel academy aims for creating intelligence community in Türkiye

Intel academy aims for creating intelligence community in Türkiye
Imprisoned retired soldiers involved in post-modern coup pardoned

Imprisoned retired soldiers involved in 'post-modern coup' pardoned
Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep

Visa refusal spike stalls Turkish tour companies, says sector rep
New book chronicles Saturday Mothers decades-long story

New book chronicles Saturday Mothers' decades-long story
Historic railway listed among Europes top rail routes

Historic railway listed among Europe's top rail routes
Agriculture vital for Türkiyes survival, says Erdoğan

Agriculture vital for Türkiye's survival, says Erdoğan
Pope Francis plans to visit Türkiye next year

Pope Francis plans to visit Türkiye next year
WORLD Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

Protest after Peru classifies transsexuality as mental disorder

LGBTQ groups protested Friday outside Peru's health ministry after the government issued a decree listing transsexualism as a mental disorder.
ECONOMY Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders back outgoing CEO pay deal despite safety woes

Boeing shareholders voted Friday to back outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun's pay deal and reelection to the board, in an endorsement of company leadership as it faces heavy scrutiny over safety problems.
SPORTS Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Galatasaray hosts Fenerbahçe in title decider

Leader Galatasaray will be looking to clinch the Turkish Süper Lig title in front of its own fans when it hosts closest challenger Fenerbahçe in a highly-anticipated “Intercontinental Derby” on May 19.
﻿