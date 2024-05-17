21 Turkish institutions make top 500 ‘young universities’ list

ISTANBUL

Twenty-one higher education institution from Türkiye have been included in the top 500 of the world’s best “young universities” list, according to a London-based education organization.

Assessing young universities established in the last 50 years, based on educational quality, scientific research, bibliometric citations, international visibility and industrial income, The Times Higher Education (THE) noted that Asia now hosts nearly half of the world's young research universities.



The report highlighted an increase in the number of institutions represented from Türkiye, India and Iran.

In the best young universities ranking, Türkiye was represented by 23 universities in 2020, which increased to 47 in 2023 and 58 this year.

Notably, 21 Turkish universities have made it into the top 500, the report said.

Koç University, which was ranked 55th last year, achieved the highest rank among Turkish universities this year, securing the 52nd position.

Sabancı University, ranked 89th in 2023, ascended to the 54th position this year, with two Turkish universities placing in the top 100. Bilkent University secured the third position among Turkish institutions, followed by Bahçeşehir University.



Globally, Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, which was 32nd in the general world university rankings and held the top position in the young universities ranking last year, has retained its premier position this year as well.