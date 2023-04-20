2023 growth expectations at 3.5 pct

2023 growth expectations at 3.5 pct

ANKARA
2023 growth expectations at 3.5 pct

The GDP growth expectations for 2023 remain unchanged at 3.5 percent, the Central Bank’s Survey of Market Participants have shown.

Participants’ growth forecast for next year is 4.4 percent, also unchanged from the previous month’s survey.

The Turkish economy grew by 5.6 percent last year, with GDP expanding 0.9 percent in the final quarter of 2022 from the third quarter of the same year.

Participants of the Central Bank survey increased slightly their end-2022 inflation expectations from a previous 37.72 percent to 37.77 percent.

The annual consumer price inflation in Türkiye eased from 55.18 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March, showed the latest official data.

The 12-month ahead inflation expectations, however, fell from 31.63 percent to 31 percent.

Participants of the survey lifted their current account deficit estimate for 2023 from $35.98 billion to $37.75 billion.

They expect the current account deficit to be $25.79 billion next year.

They also said they expect the U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira rate to be 23.15 at the end of this year, up from 22.91 in the previous survey.

TÜRKIYE Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

    Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

  2. US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

    US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

  3. YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

    YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

  4. Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

    Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

  5. US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

    US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Recommended
US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank
Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister
European car sales shift higher in March: data

European car sales shift higher in March: data
UK inflation remains over 10 pct as food prices rise

UK inflation remains over 10 pct as food prices rise
Consumer confidence rises 9 percent

Consumer confidence rises 9 percent
Domestic tourism expenditures up 97 last year

Domestic tourism expenditures up 97 last year
WORLD US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank another chance to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions, but rejected a key defense mounted by the bank.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.