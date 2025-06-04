200,000 Afghans left Pakistan since deportations renewed

200,000 Afghans left Pakistan since deportations renewed

ISLAMABAD
200,000 Afghans left Pakistan since deportations renewed

More than 200,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since the government renewed a deportation drive in April, Islamabad's Interior Ministry told AFP.

Pakistan has launched a strict campaign to evict more than 800,000 Afghans who have had their residence permits cancelled, including some who were born in Pakistan or lived there for decades.

According to the ministry, more than 135,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April, while the number dropped to 67,000 in May and more than 3,000 were sent back in the first two days of June.

Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan over the past several decades, fleeing successive wars, as well hundreds of thousands who arrived after the return of the Taliban government in 2021.

A campaign to evict them began in 2023, prompting hundreds of thousands to cross the border in the span of a few days, fearing harassment or arrest.

In total, more than 1 million Afghans have left Pakistan.

The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration on June 3 voiced concern over a surge in Afghan families being deported from Iran, recording 15,675 crossing in May, a more than two-fold increase from the previous month.

The influx across both borders threatens to strain Afghanistan's already "fragile reception and reintegration systems," IOM said in a statement.

The government frequently accuses Afghan nationals of taking part in attacks and blames Kabul for allowing militants to take refuge on its soil.

Pakistan is now threatening to lift the protection granted to the 1.3 million Afghans holding refugee cards issued by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees at the end of June.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'
Netanyahu says I don’t remember nearly 1,800 times in corruption trial

Netanyahu says 'I don’t remember' nearly 1,800 times in corruption trial
Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj under blazing sun

Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj under blazing sun
Vietnam scraps two-child limit as birth rate declines

Vietnam scraps two-child limit as birth rate declines
Israel army says shelling Syria after projectiles launched

Israel army says shelling Syria after projectiles launched
US doubles steel, aluminum tariffs as OECD ministers gather

US doubles steel, aluminum tariffs as OECD ministers gather
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿