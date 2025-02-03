20 mln students resume classes after midterm break

ISTANBUL
Following a two-week midterm break, millions of students across Türkiye are gearing up to return to their classrooms, ushering in the start of the final semester of the academic year.

 

Approximately 20 million students are heading back to school on Feb. 3 after the well-deserved respite, eager to focus on academic success, social connections, and personal growth.

 

As students prepare for the new semester, teachers and school administrators are also getting ready to create a supportive and motivating environment, ensuring that students make the most of the remaining months of the school year.

 

However, the return to school comes on the heels of a heartbreaking tragedy that has deeply shaken the nation, prompting additional support efforts to help students navigate their grief. On Jan. 21, a fire at a hotel in a popular ski resort in the northwestern province of Bolu tragically claimed the lives of 78 people, including several students, during the midterm break.

 

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the country, deeply affecting many families, students and educators.

 

In response, the Education Ministry developed an action plan of psychosocial support, scheduled to be carried out in schools starting from the first day of the new semester.

 

The plan includes a nationwide initiative to provide psychological counseling and emotional support to students. Expert counselors and advisory teachers will collaborate closely with students to help them process their emotions and cope with potential post-traumatic stress resulting from difficult life events.

 

The key focus of the plan will be on both physical and emotional well-being, ensuring that students feel safe and supported in their school environment.

 

Some scheduled psychosocial activities will also emphasize emotional expression, helping students maintain their mental health and supporting their adaptation process. Students displaying severe psychological distress will be referred to healthcare professionals for specialized treatment.

 

To further strengthen the response, psychosocial support teams will also provide guidance to families, helping them understand how to best support their children in the aftermath of life-altering traumatic events.

 

Additionally, teachers will receive training in post-traumatic psychoeducation to strengthen their ability to cope with the effects of difficult life events, allowing them to offer more effective and supportive guidance to their students.

 

In an effort to foster a safe, supportive, and understanding environment in schools, the ministry's action plan aims to help students overcome challenges and finish the academic year on a positive note.

