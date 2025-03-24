20 jailed in Amasra mine blast case

BARTIN

A court delivered its verdict in the case of a mine blast in the northern city of Bartın’s Amasra district, sentencing 20 defendants to prison terms of up to 17 years.

The case revolves around the tragic explosion at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises' (TTK) facility in 2022, which killed a total of 43 miners.

The 12th hearing of the case took place at a Bartın courthouse, with heightened security both inside and outside the building. Defendants, plaintiffs and family members of the victims attended the session.

The court examined the defense arguments from the accused and their lawyers, who requested the release of detained defendants and the acquittal of the non-detained ones.

Following a comprehensive review, the court convicted the TTK Amasra head Cihat Özdemir to 16 years and 12 months in prison for the charge of causing death and injury through negligent behavior. Similarly, Selçuk Ekmekci, the operation manager, and chief operating engineer, Mehmet Tural, received sentences of 16 years and six months each, while the deputy director of the occupational safety branch Volkan Soylu was sentenced to 15 years.

Additionally, 16 other non-detained defendants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three years and one month to nine years for the same crime.

The court acquitted three defendants, including the TTK’s Amasra deputy head, Salih Atmaca, who were found not guilty. Despite the sentences, the ruling sparked strong reactions from the victims' families.