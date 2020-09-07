2 wanted terrorists among 6 neutralized in Turkey

  • September 07 2020 11:50:15

2 wanted terrorists among 6 neutralized in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
2 wanted terrorists among 6 neutralized in Turkey

Two wanted terrorists were among six neutralized in Turkey’s eastern province of Bitlis, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 7. 

The ministry said in a written statement that Özlem Atsak, codenamed Ronahi Dersim, in the orange category and Rıdvan Eryılmaz, codenamed Azad Sores, in the gray category of the wanted list were neutralized in Sunday’s operation in Sehi district.

Atsak was said to be responsible for handling the female group of the terrorist group. The terrorists’ affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color codes: red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.  On Sunday, six terrorists were neutralized in Bitlis during the domestic security operation carried out with the support of unmanned aerial vehicle and combat helicopter ATAK, the statement added.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  2. Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

    Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

  3. Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

    Turkey, Turkish Cypriots start military maneuver in Northern Cyprus

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,673 as daily cases increase by 1,578

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,673 as daily cases increase by 1,578

  5. Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire

    Libya’s Sarraj visits Turkey after announcement of ceasefire
Recommended
Istanbul, İzmir book fairs ‘may not take place’ this year

Istanbul, İzmir book fairs ‘may not take place’ this year
First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails
Turkish leader, top EU official discuss east Med over phone

Turkish leader, top EU official discuss east Med over phone
Turkey slams France over textbook teaching PKK

Turkey slams France over textbook teaching PKK
1,100-year-old Armenian church holds holy mass

1,100-year-old Armenian church holds holy mass
Local solutions needed in education during pandemic, says expert

Local solutions needed in education during pandemic, says expert
WORLD More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

Turkey is looking for ways to reduce home prices by producing expensive imported construction materials inside the country.

SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.