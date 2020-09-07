2 wanted terrorists among 6 neutralized in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Two wanted terrorists were among six neutralized in Turkey’s eastern province of Bitlis, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 7.

The ministry said in a written statement that Özlem Atsak, codenamed Ronahi Dersim, in the orange category and Rıdvan Eryılmaz, codenamed Azad Sores, in the gray category of the wanted list were neutralized in Sunday’s operation in Sehi district.

Atsak was said to be responsible for handling the female group of the terrorist group. The terrorists’ affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color codes: red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray. On Sunday, six terrorists were neutralized in Bitlis during the domestic security operation carried out with the support of unmanned aerial vehicle and combat helicopter ATAK, the statement added.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



