2 Turkish schools among top finalists

ISTANBUL

Two schools from Türkiye have been selected among the top 10 finalists in the 2026 World’s Best School Prizes, Turkish media reported on June 25.

Launched in 2022 by T4 Education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards aim to showcase best practices from schools that are transforming lives both inside and beyond the classroom.

Darüşşafaka Educational Institutions in Istanbul, which provide full scholarships and boarding education to all students, was recognized for its high-level student support combined with a flexible and adaptive remote learning model.

The institution has played a pivotal role in providing high-quality education to underprivileged children, most notably orphans and those from low-income families

The school reached the top 10 in the “Overcoming Adversity” category for its strong response to educational challenges and crises.

Meanwhile, Cezeri Green Technology Vocational and Technical High School in the capital Ankara’s Etimesgut district earned a place among the finalists in the “Environmental Action” category.

The school trains students as “energy detectives,” encouraging them to analyze energy use, identify waste and develop habits that reduce environmental impact. Its hands-on, project-based learning approach turns the school into a “living laboratory” for

sustainability.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in global education, the World’s Best School Prizes will announce the top three finalists and overall winners in November.