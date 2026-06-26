2 Turkish schools among top finalists

2 Turkish schools among top finalists

ISTANBUL
2 Turkish schools among top finalists

Two schools from Türkiye have been selected among the top 10 finalists in the 2026 World’s Best School Prizes, Turkish media reported on June 25.

Launched in 2022 by T4 Education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards aim to showcase best practices from schools that are transforming lives both inside and beyond the classroom.

Darüşşafaka Educational Institutions in Istanbul, which provide full scholarships and boarding education to all students, was recognized for its high-level student support combined with a flexible and adaptive remote learning model.

The institution has played a pivotal role in providing high-quality education to underprivileged children, most notably orphans and those from low-income families

The school reached the top 10 in the “Overcoming Adversity” category for its strong response to educational challenges and crises.

Meanwhile, Cezeri Green Technology Vocational and Technical High School in the capital Ankara’s Etimesgut district earned a place among the finalists in the “Environmental Action” category.

The school trains students as “energy detectives,” encouraging them to analyze energy use, identify waste and develop habits that reduce environmental impact. Its hands-on, project-based learning approach turns the school into a “living laboratory” for
sustainability.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in global education, the World’s Best School Prizes will announce the top three finalists and overall winners in November.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

    Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

  2. Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

    Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

  3. Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

    Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

  4. Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

    Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

  5. Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each
Recommended
Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning
Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters
Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces
Özel tours southeast as Kılıçdaroğlu scraps Istanbul event

Özel tours southeast as Kılıçdaroğlu scraps Istanbul event
Sleep close to 9 hours, sports at just 12 minutes: Türkiye’s daily routine study

Sleep close to 9 hours, sports at just 12 minutes: Türkiye’s daily routine study
Millions of students begin 3-month summer break in Türkiye

Millions of students begin 3-month summer break in Türkiye
WORLD Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

ECONOMY Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 26 that it raised $2.75 billion through a six-year sukuk (lease certificate) issuance in international capital markets on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿