2 people arrested in cyber fraud op

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has arrested two out of four suspects over allegedly defrauding a large number of people by promising high profits in a short time through a fake investment company.

Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Cybercrime Units initiated an operation to apprehend the suspects who committed fraud under the guise of the investment company "İDOL FOREX" on social media platforms.

The operation revealed that the suspects convinced victims to send larger sums of money by promising them substantial profits in a short period after initially depositing a small amount.

Monitoring the activities of the company with an account summary totaling 5 billion Turkish Liras for six months, the teams found that the suspects converted the gold they purchased with the fraudulently obtained money back into cash through 10 shell corporations.

In raids conducted at four different locations, numerous mobile phones, computers, credit cards, documents containing accounts related to the gang and a substantial amount of money believed to be derived from the crime were seized.

Two of the suspects were arrested and the other two were released under judicial control.

It was also learned that the grievances of a person who reported being defrauded, resulting in a loss of 261,000 liras, have been addressed.