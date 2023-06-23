2 mln people expected to take vacation on Eid-al Adha

2 mln people expected to take vacation on Eid-al Adha

ANTALYA
2 mln people expected to take vacation on Eid-al Adha

With a whopping 585 thousand reservations made and a predicted holiday activity of 2 million people expected, the southern province of Antalya expects a historic spike in tourism during the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

According to the president of Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Firuz Bağlıkaya, they expect 2 million people to have a holiday in Türkiye during this holiday season.

Pointing out that there is a high interest in coastal destinations and cultural tours in the country for the holiday, Bağlıkaya said that the demand for the Aegean and Mediterranean regions in the country is concentrated, as Alanya, Side, Belek, Kemer, Kaş stand out in Antalya; while Kuşadası, Didim, Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye districts are preferred in the Aegean region.

Explaining that there is also some interest in Cappadocia, North Aegean and the Black Sea areas in cultural tours, Bağlıkaya noted that there is also demand for Sapanca, Bolu and Abant regions as these are famous holiday destinations closest to Istanbul.

Bağlıkaya said that in international tours, destinations where a visa is not required come to the fore and Balkan tours and Greek islands are among the most in demand.

“It is extremely important for our citizens to purchase their holidays from TÜRSAB member travel agencies in order to avoid any unjust treatment. Especially with the development of digital booking facilities, abuse and forgery incidents are encountered more frequently. Such situations increase even more especially during periods of high demand such as holiday periods and high season,” Bağlıkaya also warned.

Tourism expert Recep Yavuz stated that the increase of the Eid holiday to nine days changed the minds of hundreds of thousands of people who were not initially planning to go on a vacation.

Yavuz also pointed out that the prices have doubled compared to last year with the reflection of increasing costs on accommodation and transportation prices.

“Some luxury hotels will already be full, but the demand for more affordable hotels will increase,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cruise ship named “Mein Schiff” brought thousands of tourists to Bodrum yesterday. The ship, which came from the Greek island of Crete, anchored at Bodrum Ship Berthing Pier with 2,539 passengers and 907 staff, most of whom are German.

ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

    Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

  2. Business circles welcome rate hike decision

    Business circles welcome rate hike decision

  3. Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

    Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

  4. All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

    All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

  5. HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant

    HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant
Recommended
TCG Istanbul sets sail on maiden voyage

TCG Istanbul sets sail on maiden voyage
‘University fees should be in line with inflation rates’

‘University fees should be in line with inflation rates’
Pearl mullet poachers fined 1.2 mln liras

Pearl mullet poachers fined 1.2 mln liras
Circulatory diseases main cause of deaths in 2022: TÜİK

Circulatory diseases main cause of deaths in 2022: TÜİK
One of two stowaways in bulk carrier ship found dead

One of two stowaways in bulk carrier ship found dead
Change should be through principles, not persons: CHP

Change should be through principles, not persons: CHP
WORLD Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

"My whole life was in this house. Now I have nothing," said Tetiana Pivneva, after returning to her flooded home in the Ukraine city of Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of a dam.
ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from 3.4 percent in April, government data showed on June 23.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.