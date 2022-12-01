2 killed in trainer aircraft crash in Bursa

BURSA

Two people lost their lives in a trainer aircraft crash near the thermal power plant in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Osmangazi district on Dec. 1, the province’s governor has informed.

The single-engine trainer aircraft, which took off from the neighboring province of Sakarya’s Pamukova district at around 3.40 p.m., crashed near the Ovaakça Natural Gas Cycle Power Plant in Bursa.

In the accident, the cause of which has not yet been determined, Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association President Hakan Köksal (54) and Burcu Sağlam (22) died at the scene, near the power plant’s chimneys.

One person lost his life as he was ejected from the plane, while the other died as the plane caught fire, Bursa Mayor Alinur Aktaş informed, adding that there are no other injuries.

Police, health and firefighter teams were dispatched to the scene.

The incident is being investigated from all aspects, and the teams are continuing their work, Governor Yakup Canbolat said.

On April 25, another single-engine plane crashed into an alley in the Osmangazi district and caught fire. Two pilots died in the crash.

The cause of the crash was said to be a “technical breakdown.”