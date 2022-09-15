2 in 3 Turkish businesses provide remote access to employees

ANKARA

Two in three businesses in Türkiye allow their employees to work remotely, according to a survey announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) yesterday.

“Around 68.4 percent of enterprises declared that their employees had the opportunity to remotely access the enterprise’s e-mail system or documents or business applications/software in 2022,” TÜİK said in the announcement of the results of the Survey on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage in Enterprises.

Bigger companies are more willing to have their employers work remotely, the survey shows.

“The proportion of providing remote access to enterprise’s resources by size group was 66.1 percent for enterprises with 10-49 employees, 78.7 percent for enterprises with 50-249 employees and 89.3 percent for enterprises with 250 or more employees,” TÜİK said.

The survey also showed that 30.4 percent of enterprises with at least 10 employees stated that they held meetings over the internet in 2022. Half of the enterprises with 50-249 employees and three in four of enterprises with 250 or more employees conducted remote meetings, TÜİK said.

In 2021, the proportion of enterprises that had e-sales increased by 6.8 percentage points compared to 2020 and was 19.3 percent.

“Accommodation and food service activities” with 41.4 percent ranked in the first place on the list of businesses having e-sales. It was followed by “information and communication” activities with 30.3 percent and “wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles” activities with 25.0 percent.

In 2021, 15.9 percent of the enterprises having at least 10 employees conducted web sales via website or mobile applications. Across those enterprises, 59 percent used their own website or mobile application, and 80.9 percent preferred e-commerce marketplace websites or apps.