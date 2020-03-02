2,000 people fined for using strobe lights in cars in four months

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

AA Photo

More than 2,000 people were fined for using unauthorized strobe lights in their vehicles after inspections made since Nov. 1, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

Referring to the application for the installation of light and sound warning signs known as strobe lights in vehicles, Soylu said 6,084 people were fined a total of 6.5 million Turkish Liras ($1.02 million) between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2019.

Some 2,070 people were fined 2.22 million liras ($352,000) since Nov. 1, he added.

Stating that strobe lights can only be used in exceptions, Soylu said only people under protection can use this device.

“The strobe lights are not usable, except for emergency, security and life threating situations. It’s so clear and precise,” he added.

Pointing out that some mayors are still using strobe lights, Soylu said that he had ordered them to remove them immediately.

On Nov. 1, the ministry banned the use of strobe lights without authorization and started fining vehicles using these lamps.