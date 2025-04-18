2,000 bungalows set for demolition in Sapanca

ISTANBUL

A troubling surge of unauthorized tourism development is drawing increasing concern in the picturesque lakeside district of Sapanca in the northwestern city of Sakarya, as around 2,000 illegal bungalows endanger both environment and public safety.

With no sewage systems, many of these structures discharge waste directly into Lake Sapanca, one of the region’s main sources of drinking water.

Most operate without permits, draw illegal electricity and lack fire safety measures despite housing electric-heated pools.

This issue came to light after an investigation by the Interior Ministry, with a demolition order for these structures following suit.

Despite demolition orders issued months ago, the illegal structures remain standing. Local municipalities have yet to carry out the demolitions, citing lack of resources and failed tenders, according to sources in the region, daily Hürriyet reported.

Meanwhile, the ministry launched investigations into multiple local officials, including the current mayor and former mayors, accused of negligence in allowing the rapid, unchecked expansion of the bungalows.

The scale of the issue came further into focus following a recent scandal involving a hidden camera discovered inside one of the bungalows in the region, leading to the arrest of two individuals.