1st export of Turkish-made armored vehicle Vuran made to Kosovo

ANKARA

The first export of the Turkish armored vehicle Vuran, manufactured in collaboration with leading Turkish defense firms, was made to Kosovo.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, Kosovo will be the first overseas user of the Vuran 4x4 multi-purpose armored vehicle.

At the first stage, two units of the vehicle will be produced and delivered to Kosovo.

Vuran is manufactured by Turkey’s commercial and military vehicle manufacturer BMC Otomotiv in cooperation with the country’s largest defense electronics firm Aselsan.

The multi-purpose armored vehicle has been in the inventory of Turkish security forces for some time.

With its high mobility and survivability, the vehicle can operate in harsh climatic and geographical conditions.