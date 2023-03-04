195 people from same university lost their lives in quakes

HATAY
A memorial will be laid to commemorate 195 people from the southern province of Hatay’s Mustafa Kemal University who lost their lives in the deadly quakes, announces the university’s administration.

The administration said that a total of 195 people from Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, including 105 students, 35 academics and 55 personnel, lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes.

The list of the names of academics and personnel was published with the note, “We will always remember the ones we lost.”

“Until today, we had not shared the names of the people we lost as we wanted to make certain determinations and avoid deepening the trauma experienced by our community,” said the statement of the university.

Stating that the university is one of the institutions that experienced the most loss of lives in the region, the statement noted that a monument will be created at the campus in memory of those killed in the quakes.

“We will ensure that the names of the ones we lost are kept alive on our campus with the ‘Memory Monument’ that we will build at our university. Condolences to our nation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the guesthouse of the Architecture Faculty of the university collapsed, while the lodgings in another part of the campus were destroyed in the 6.4 magnitude quake that shook Hatay’s Defne district on Feb. 20.

Thousands of people demonstrated across Greece on March 3 to demand justice for at least 57 people killed in the country's worst rail disaster, with some protesters condemning the tragedy as "a crime".
