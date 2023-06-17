19 million students enter summer break

ISTANBUL

The 2022-2023 education period ended on June 16, marking the start of the three-month summer break for nearly 19 million students across the country.

Primary, secondary and high school students received their report cards, as millions of teachers embraced their summer vacation as well as children.

On the occasion of the end of the academic year, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also published a message saying, “The success of our children and their ability to shape their future is only possible with an education system strengthened by science and culture.”

“While enjoying the joy of vacation, don’t neglect reading and researching. Let books be your companions. Avoid spending unlimited time on television, computers, or the internet. Rest, have fun, and spend enjoyable time with your family and loved ones. We will be waiting for you in the new academic term, refreshed and prepared,” Tekin expressed.

Before fully embracing their summer vacation, millions of students will face the challenge of the two-phased university entrance exams on June 17 and 18.

In Istanbul, a group of students received their summer gift as a special tour to some historical landmarks.

As part of the “Little Guides” project, which aims to provide opportunities for children who cannot access socio-economically and culturally significant places, children who visited the Basilica Cistern and the Boukoleon Palace also enjoyed the performances of accompanying musicians.

Afterwards, the children, who listened to their guides with great curiosity and excitement throughout the tour, had the experience of excavation and carving with small-scale prepared stones at the Boukoleon Palace.

In the meantime, expert Elif Ulu cautioned parents of students who received low grades on their year-end report cards, stating that the report cards only indicate school performances and does not evaluate an individual’s whole competence and potential.

“Childhood is a period in which people construct their own sense of worth. If we try to measure their value solely based on academic achievement, it can lead to them feeling worthless and inadequate. In the future, the child may become accustomed to evaluating themselves solely based on their performance,” Ulu explained.