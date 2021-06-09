18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

SAMSUN

An 18-year-old young man has been appointed as the muhtar, which means local head in Turkish, of the Ağcamahmut neighborhood of the Black Sea province of Samsun’s Havza district.

“I just wanted to try my chance, and they chose me. I am very happy,” Ali Külekçi said.

Stating that he turned 18 just 25 days before the election, Külekçi noted, “It is an honor to be a muhtar at this age.”

Külekçi got 37 votes while his opponent got 16 in the regional election on June 7.

When asked about his dreams, Külekçi said, “I have finished my high school education. I want to enter a university, complete my graduation and come back to my homeland and be a farmer.”

He also thanked those who did not vote for him.