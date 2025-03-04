17 suspects detained in probe into sharp swings in stock exchange

17 suspects detained in probe into sharp swings in stock exchange

ISTANBUL
17 suspects detained in probe into sharp swings in stock exchange

Authorities have apprehended 17 individuals in connection with an investigation into extraordinary price fluctuations in Borsa Istanbul.

The investigation, initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Feb. 23, revealed that recent unusual price movements in the stock exchange were driven by manipulative actions and misleading news, causing abrupt declines in the market.

These fluctuations were deemed to undermine the market’s trust, transparency and stability, as they lacked reasonable economic or financial justification, the office said in an official document, as quoted by local media.

Anti-financial crime units conducted operations across various provinces targeting the identified individuals, with the identity of the suspects not revealed.

Before the prosecutor’s office investigation, the Capital Markets Board (SPK) also announced an inquiry in which the body placed all related transactions under scrutiny.

“Legal actions and investigations have been immediately launched against those responsible for disseminating deliberately misleading information, as well as those who have spread such reports, leading to extraordinary price and volume movements,” the board said.

Following the sharp declines last month, Borsa Istanbul imposed an uptick rule for short-selling transactions involving the top 50 companies, as the benchmark BIST 100 Index experienced a significant drop of 3.4 percent during the afternoon session on Feb 21.

After the inflation data released on March 3, the BIST 100 index surged by nearly 4 percent, surpassing the 10,000-point threshold for the first time in nearly a month.

On Tuesday, the index traded flat at 9,905 points.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
LATEST NEWS

  1. US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

    US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

  2. Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

    Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

  3. Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

    Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

  4. CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

    CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

  5. Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief

    Israel's mission against Hamas 'not accomplished': New military chief
Recommended
Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan

Erdoğan, Aliyev inaugurate key gas pipeline to Nakhchivan
Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan

Türkiye welcomes Arab League’s Gaza plan
CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession

CHP leader visits Brussels to promote Türkiye’s EU accession
Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan

Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan
UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye

UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye
Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border

Türkiye plans to build wall, fence on western border
Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma

Istanbul mayor testifies in probe over university diploma
WORLD US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.
ECONOMY European security, economy without Türkiye impossible, says business leader

European security, economy without Türkiye 'impossible,' says business leader

Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe's future is both undeniable and multifaceted, encompassing critical areas such as security, trade and economic partnerships, according to Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿