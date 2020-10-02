17 arrested over 2014 incidents

ANKARA
A court Ankara ordered on Oct. 2 the arrest of 17 people who were previously detained in an investigation into the “Oct. 6-8” events of 2014.

As well as ordering the formal arrest of 17 people, the Ankara court released three detainees subject to judicial supervision, including two former lawmakers from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Altan Tan.

Those arrested included former HDP lawmakers Ayla Akat Ata, Nazmi Gür, Emine Beyza Üstün and Emine Ayna.
Also on Oct. 2, the Interior Ministry said the co-mayor of northeastern province Kars, Ayhan Bilgen, who was among those remanded in custody, was removed from his position and replaced by the provincial governor.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.

The government also accuses the HDP of inciting the 2014 violence, which claimed 37 lives and left 761 people wounded, including 326 law enforcement officials, according to the Interior Ministry.

On Sept. 25, security authorities launched a large-scale anti-terror operation as part of a probe into the terror incidents, nabbing 20 of 82 suspects in seven provinces.

Prosecutors said in a written statement that many actors, including members of the PKK and HDP members and co-chairs, called on people to take to the streets and commit acts of terrorism.

The statement said during the protests, roads were blocked and many public buildings, civilian vehicles and homes were damaged with rifles, Molotov cocktails and fireworks.

According to the Interior Ministry, the material loss was estimated at billions of Turkish liras, as nearly 200 schools were burned down, 268 public buildings were destroyed and over a thousand vehicles were damaged.

