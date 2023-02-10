16 unaccompanied babies transferred to Ankara by presidential plane

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Some 16 unaccompanied babies who were injured in the two earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş have been transferred to the capital Ankara for their treatment, by a plane belonging to the Turkish presidency.

Being allocated to be used in earthquake-related efforts, the plane of the presidency carried medical teams and aid materials to the quake zone and transported critically injured people to Ankara for their treatment.

The last passengers on the plane were unaccompanied infants in the earthquake-hit area.

The 16 new born and 1-year-old babies, two of whom were rescued from the rubble, were taken from Kahramanmaraş to Etlik City Hospital in Ankara.

After their treatment, babies will be taken into care in a children’s organization affiliated with the Family and Social Services Ministry.

