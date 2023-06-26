14 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

14 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

ÇANAKKALE
14 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 14 irregular migrants pushed back by Greek authorities off the northwestern province of Çanakkale.

The teams took action upon receiving information that a group of irregular migrants was drifting off Çanakkale’s Ayvacık district.

A total of 14 migrants were pulled from life rafts and inflatable boats after being pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters.

It was learned that out of the rescued refugees, 12 of them are Yemeni nationals, one is Sudanese, and another one is from Eritrea.

Greece has long been under fire for its illegal, often inhumane and sometimes deadly practice of pushbacks – summary deportations of migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.

The Greek government denies all allegations, despite claims to the contrary from alleged victims, rights groups, Turkish drones and even the U.N.’s special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

Recently, at least 81 people lost their lives as result of a shipwreck off southern Greece.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on real clothes

Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

    Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

  2. ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

    ‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

  3. Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

    Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

  4. Türkiye breaks daily export record

    Türkiye breaks daily export record

  5. Demand for rental housing rising fast

    Demand for rental housing rising fast
Recommended
Millions hit roads as 9-day Eid holiday starts

Millions hit roads as 9-day Eid holiday starts
Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater

Presidential Symphony Orchestra performs at ancient theater
‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’

‘Over 42,000 children at risk on streets’
First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake

First flamingos hatched in Salt Lake
Ministry sets 10-minute target for fire response

Ministry sets 10-minute target for fire response
Waste reaching coasts of Black Sea accumulates: Expert

Waste reaching coasts of Black Sea accumulates: Expert
WORLD Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.

ECONOMY Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Central Bank moves to increase market mechanisms’ functionality

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced a measure aimed at simplifying its micro and macroprudential framework.

SPORTS Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Bezzecchi holds off Bagnaia in Dutch MotoGP sprint

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi won the Dutch MotoGP sprint race at Assen on June 24 ahead of world champion Francesco Bagnaia.