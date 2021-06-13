14 ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

  • June 13 2021 10:08:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
At least 14 suspects were detained in Istanbul over their suspected links to the ISIL terror group and conflict zones, a security source said on June 13.

Provincial counter-terrorism units on June 11 simultaneously raided 20 addresses in 13 districts of Istanbul and made the arrests, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

