12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.

In June alone, the country's exports rose 8 percent year-on-year to $20.54 billion, while imports jumped 15.3 percent annually to $28.7 billion, data from the Trade Ministry showed.

The country's foreign trade gap was at $8.17 billion in June, widening 38.8 percent from the same month of last year, while the export-import coverage ratio in June was 71.5 percent.

Bolat told a press conference in Istanbul that the 8 percent rise in exports was the largest increase in the last year.

As was the case in the previous months, Germany was the main destination for Turkish exports. In June, the country’s exports to Europe’s powerhouse stood at $1.73 billion. The U.S. came in second with $1.2 billion, followed by the U.K. with $1.17 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $3.83 billion, followed by Russia with $3.32 billion and Germany with $2.7 billion.

Consumer goods imports surged 13.5 percent to $5 billion, while intermediate goods imports rose 11.8 percent to $19.4 billion. Türkiye last month also imported $4.2 billion worth of capital goods, up 13.5 percent.

From January to June, Türkiye’s exports rose 4.1 percent from the same period of 2024 to $131.44 billion, while imports totaled $180.87 billion, up 7.2 percent year-on-year.

The foreign trade gap increased by 16.3 percent in the first half of 2025 to reach $49.4 billion, according to the ministry data.