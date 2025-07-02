12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

ISTANBUL
12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.

In June alone, the country's exports rose 8 percent year-on-year to $20.54 billion, while imports jumped 15.3 percent annually to $28.7 billion, data from the Trade Ministry showed.

The country's foreign trade gap was at $8.17 billion in June, widening 38.8 percent from the same month of last year, while the export-import coverage ratio in June was 71.5 percent.

Bolat told a press conference in Istanbul that the 8 percent rise in exports was the largest increase in the last year.

As was the case in the previous months, Germany was the main destination for Turkish exports. In June, the country’s exports to Europe’s powerhouse stood at $1.73 billion. The U.S. came in second with $1.2 billion, followed by the U.K. with $1.17 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $3.83 billion, followed by Russia with $3.32 billion and Germany with $2.7 billion.

Consumer goods imports surged 13.5 percent to $5 billion, while intermediate goods imports rose 11.8 percent to $19.4 billion. Türkiye last month also imported $4.2 billion worth of capital goods, up 13.5 percent.

From January to June, Türkiye’s exports rose 4.1 percent from the same period of 2024 to $131.44 billion, while imports totaled $180.87 billion, up 7.2 percent year-on-year.

The foreign trade gap increased by 16.3 percent in the first half of 2025 to reach $49.4 billion, according to the ministry data.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

  2. Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  3. Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

    Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

  4. CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

    CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

  5. 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

    12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion
Recommended
‘Commissioning underway for 1st reactor unit of Akkuyu plant’

‘Commissioning underway for 1st reactor unit of Akkuyu plant’
Facing poor demand, hotels offer bargain deals to draw holidaymakers

Facing poor demand, hotels offer bargain deals to draw holidaymakers
Natural gas prices hiked for households and industry

Natural gas prices hiked for households and industry
World Bank steps up climate action in Türkiye

World Bank steps up climate action in Türkiye
Australian airline Qantas says hit by significant cyberattack

Australian airline Qantas says hit by 'significant' cyberattack
Countries scramble to reach deal before Trump’s deadline

Countries scramble to reach deal before Trump’s deadline
WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿