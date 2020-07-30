12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

SAMSUN

Turkish police detained a total of 12 Iraqi nationals with alleged ties to the ISIL terror group in the Black Sea region of Turkey, security sources said on July 29.

The anti-terror and intelligence teams of police raided various addresses of the Ilkadim district of Samsun province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation led to the arrest of 12 suspects, who were active in the terror group when they were in Iraq, the source added.

Digital material was also seized from their residence.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.