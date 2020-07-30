12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

  • July 30 2020 09:13:54

12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

SAMSUN
12 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

Turkish police detained a total of 12 Iraqi nationals with alleged ties to the ISIL terror group in the Black Sea region of Turkey, security sources said on July 29. 

The anti-terror and intelligence teams of police raided various addresses of the Ilkadim district of Samsun province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation led to the arrest of 12 suspects, who were active in the terror group when they were in Iraq, the source added.

Digital material was also seized from their residence.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Cyprus is Turkeys national cause: Defense chief

Cyprus is Turkey's national cause: Defense chief

Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha

Experts warn about nutrition during Eid al-Adha
Accuracy rate of COVID-19 testing kits over 90 pct: Minister

Accuracy rate of COVID-19 testing kits over 90 pct: Minister
Smoking rate during pandemic decreases

Smoking rate during pandemic decreases
Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 