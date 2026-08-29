11-year wait ends for first mastic harvest in Muğla

11-year wait ends for first mastic harvest in Muğla

MUĞLA
11-year wait ends for first mastic harvest in Muğla

Fresh mastic resin slowly drips from a cut tree branch in Muğla. (AA Photo)

Eleven years after state-backed saplings were planted in the Aegean province of Muğla’s soil, farmers are finally gathering their first harvest of mastic resin, turning a long-term investment into import independence.


The General Directorate of Plant Production launched the medical, aromatic and dye plants development project in 2015. Slow-growing mastic trees planted during the initiative have finally reached maturity. They are now yielding between 250 grams and 1 kilogram of resin per tree.


Producers have established mastic orchards across nearly 100 decares in all districts except Kavaklıdere and Yatağan. Growers plant around 50 trees per decare to supply the food, cosmetics and industrial sectors. The Muğla Agriculture and Forestry Directorate said the goal is to turn the province into a main mastic production center.


Türkiye relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand for mastic, a highly sought-after resin used in gastronomy and manufacturing. Officials hope expanding local production will curb import costs and meet domestic needs.


The Aegean Agricultural Research Institute Directorate and the Regional Forestry Directorate are collaborating to support growers. Meanwhile, the South Aegean Development Agency (GEKA) is mapping Muğla’s mastic inventory by analyzing leaf and resin samples for quality comparisons.


Authorities plan to hold a workshop to outline a roadmap for expanding cultivation areas, the directorate said. Project findings will later be published in a book for industry use.


Mastic resin is traditionally cultivated on the neighboring Greek island of Chios. Despite sharing the same climate, Türkiye has historically lacked commercial plantations, forcing local industries to import supplies.

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