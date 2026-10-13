EU forms training mission for Lebanon

EU forms training mission for Lebanon

BRUSSELS
EU forms training mission for Lebanon

The mandate for the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon will expire.

The European Union has established a mission to help train Lebanon’s cash-strapped armed forces as it struggles to assert control in the country.

The move comes as the mandate for the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon is set to expire, but the EU insists its mission is not a replacement.

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“It will advise and assist the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

“With this new mission — a major update of our security ties — we continue to support the country’s institutions in restoring full sovereignty and building lasting stability for the Lebanese people.”

EU officials said the aim for the mission was to have up to 150 civilian and military staff.

Lebanon’s under-resourced military faces enormous challenges, including in completing its deployment to south Lebanon under a U.S.- sponsored framework agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon in June.

In March, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah drew the country into the broader Middle East war by attacking Israel.

Israel now maintains troops in a self-declared “security zone” running around 10 kilometers (six miles) inside Lebanon along the border.

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