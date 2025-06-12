11 influencers detained in Istanbul over promoting gambling

ISTANBUL

Turkish security forces have detained 11 social media influencers accused of promoting gambling under the guise of gaming content.

According to law enforcement sources, several high-profile influencers with large numbers of followers used platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok to livestream sessions involving a digital game hosted on a website called “Key Drop.”

During these streams, the influencers opened "virtual loot boxes" alongside viewers, purportedly winning in-game items that could be converted into real-world cash. In one instance, an influencer reportedly earned an item worth $4,426 in a single video. These items could be monetized and transferred to personal bank accounts through various third-party platforms.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued detention warrants for 19 suspects believed to have illicitly profited through this method and encouraged gambling among their followers.

Eleven of the suspects have been taken into custody and referred to the Istanbul Courthouse following initial police procedures. Among the remaining eight suspects, two were located outside Istanbul, while five are believed to be abroad.

The case comes amid a broader crackdown by Turkish authorities on illegal betting and online gambling. On May 27, Turkish police launched a major operation targeting Papara, one of the country’s leading electronic payment platforms, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal betting networks and money laundering activities.