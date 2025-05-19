106 years on, Türkiye honors Atatürk's legacy of independence journey

ANKARA

Young people from across the country congregated at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on May 19 to commemorate the 106th anniversary of his pivotal journey that ignited the Turkish War of Independence.

In the early hours of the morning, Anıtkabir welcomed throngs of visitors paying tribute to the great leader on the occasion of the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn one-minute silence, followed by the resonant strains of the Turkish national anthem.

On May 16, 1919, just a day after the occupation of the western city of İzmir, Atatürk embarked from Istanbul aboard the Bandırma Ferry.

When he set foot on the shores of the northern province of Samsun on May 19, at the Reji Pier, the torch of liberation was lit — a moment that would mark the inception of the Turkish War of Independence. Atatürk would later dedicate this historic day to the youth of the nation, entrusting them with the ideals of the republic.

“You kindled the flame of independence in Samsun 106 years ago; today, that very flame endures across this land as a symbol of unity, serenity and hope. The Republic of Türkiye, fortified in fraternal spirit, strides confidently into its future,” wrote Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak in the ceremonial ledger during the Anıtkabir observance, where he was accompanied by a delegation of young people.

Emphasizing the unwavering resolve of Turkish youth to elevate the nation in science, arts, and technology, Bak asserted, “The power of Türkiye lies in its youth.”

“This strength is the very vessel of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision. Your legacy is in safe hands. May your soul rest in peace.”

A massive banner reading “From Youth to the President with Love for Atatürk” was brought ashore at Samsun’s historic Tütün Pier as part of the May 19 commemorations. Symbolizing the path of national liberation, the banner was handed over to the Samsun governor and then entrusted to young athletes. It was carried through a symbolic route — passing through several cities that once hosted crucial meetings during the war, such as Amasya, Sivas and Erzurum — before reaching the capital Ankara, where it was officially presented to the president during the celebrations.

In the emblematic tourism region of Cappadocia, hot air balloons adorned with Turkish flags and portraits of Atatürk ascended into the sky, offering a breathtaking visual tribute to the day’s significance.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s landmark warship, the TCG Anadolu, sailed into Samsun harbor carrying 81 young representatives from each province, alongside cadets from the nation’s military academies — thus reenacting a symbolic version of the historic journey.

The Bandırma Ferry Museum in Samsun — home to the replica of the vessel that carried Atatürk to the city in 1919 — saw a significant surge in visitors on this commemorative day. The museum features life-size wax figures of Atatürk and his compatriots, authentic artifacts from the voyage, and a historic clock forever frozen at 8:00 a.m. — the exact hour Atatürk stepped ashore in Samsun.

In the northwestern city of Tekirdağ, motorcyclists marked the day with a ceremonial ride, cheered on by citizens lining the streets.

Across the country, from Ordu to Antalya, divers submerged beneath the sea, unfurling Turkish flags and images of Atatürk in a moving underwater tribute.

Coinciding with this symbolic day, newly surfaced footage emerged featuring a series of portraits taken of Atatürk during his presidency at a photography studio in Istanbul.

Ali Taner Tümer, a 22-year-old student who curates rare and unseen photographs and video footage of Atatürk, uncovered this particular sequence—originally captured in 1927—through a documentary believed to have been produced in the mid-1950s.