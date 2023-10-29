100 years on: Türkiye’s burgeoning economy

100 years on: Türkiye’s burgeoning economy

ISTANBUL
100 years on: Türkiye’s burgeoning economy

Since the foundation of the republic a century ago, Türkiye’s economy has been transformed from an agrarian to a modern and industrial one, becoming a regional powerhouse.

The per capita income was only $45 at current prices in 1923, rising to $65 in 1927 when the country’s population was 13.6 million.

The per capita income surpassed $100 in 1940, but it was only until 1975 when it rose to $1,155.

In 2022, when the country’s population surged to 85 million, the per capita income stood at $10,659. It was $12,582 in 2013.

The size of the economy at current prices was 964 million Turkish Liras, or $577 million, a century ago. Türkiye became a 15 trillion, $905 billion, economy last year.

It grew on average 7 percent between 1950-59, but the rate of expansion remained below 4 percent during the 1990s.

Since 2003, the Turkish economy recorded an annual average growth rate of 5.4 percent.

In its latest medium-term program, the government projects that the size of the country’s GDP will reach 41 trillion liras, or $1.1 trillion at current prices next year, and further grow to 63 trillion, $1.3 trillion, in 2026.

Exports: Engine of growth

Over the past decades, exports have become the engine of the Turkish economy. Back in 1923, when the republic was founded, the country’s exports stood at only $50.8 million, while imports were at $87 million.

For the first time in the country’s modern history, exports exceeded the $1 billion mark in 1973. They climbed to $10 billion in 1987 and reached $21 billion in 1995.

The $100 billion mark in export revenues was achieved in 2007, and last year, the country’s export revenues amounted to $235 billion.

From January to August this year, exports stood at almost $165 billion, with manufacturing goods accounting for 94.5 percent of exports.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has become a major exporter of arms.

The country’s defense industry has grown from 20 percent of domestic production to 80 percent, according to officials.

Turkish-made drones are used in several countries, including Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Poland and Azerbaijan.

Defense exports soared from $248 million in 2002 to a record $4.4 billion last year, with the number of defense projects carried out by the local industry rising from 62 to more than 850.

Tourism has also become an important source of hard currency for the Turkish economy over the past decades.

Only a little more than 1 million foreigners visited the country in 1974, with tourism revenues amounting to $194 million this year.

It was back in 2000, when for the first time, more than 10 million foreign holidaymakers arrived in the country. That year, Türkiye generated $10 billion in tourism revenues.

Last year, 44.6 million foreigners vacationed in the country, with tourism revenues standing at $46.5 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

    Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

  2. AKP holds large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul

    AKP holds large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul

  3. Diplomats return for revaluation ties with Türkiye: Israel

    Diplomats return for revaluation ties with Türkiye: Israel

  4. EU envoy congratulates Türkiye’s centennial

    EU envoy congratulates Türkiye’s centennial

  5. Erdoğan marks Republic Day centennial at Anıtkabir

    Erdoğan marks Republic Day centennial at Anıtkabir
Recommended
Hotel occupancy rate at 69 percent in September

Hotel occupancy rate at 69 percent in September
Türkiye-Germany trade volume set to top $50 billion

Türkiye-Germany trade volume set to top $50 billion
Some 10,000 rental homes to be built in Istanbul

Some 10,000 rental homes to be built in Istanbul
Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon

Tech titan Amazon sees profit climb as cloud promises boon
Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln

Ford estimates US strike impact at $1.3 bln
Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy

Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
WORLD More help arrives in Acapulco, hurricanes death toll rises to 39

More help arrives in Acapulco, hurricane's death toll rises to 39

More resources are arriving on Mexico's battered Pacific coast, and the death toll from Hurricane Otis is growing as searchers recover more bodies from Acapulco's harbor and under fallen trees and other storm debris.
ECONOMY Eni profits slump on lower prices

Eni profits slump on lower prices

Italian energy giant Eni said on Oct. 27 its net profit fell 67 percent to 1.91 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023, hit by falling oil and gas prices.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.