100 warships conduct historic parade on Türkiye’s centenary

ISTANBUL

Some 100 warships have sailed and carried out an unprecedented procession on Istanbul’s Bosphorus in the Turkish Navy’s largest parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of modern Türkiye on Oct. 29.

Scores of Istanbulities flocked to the coastlines or the hills of the city, where they were able to witness the historic navy procession.

The ships started their journey by crossing from the north to the south of the Bosphorus, greeting the people on both sides.

Under the command of Navy Commander Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, the convoy also saluted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who followed the event from the Vahdettin Köşk located in the Üsküdar district.

The "100 Ships in the 100th Year" parade organized by the Defense Ministry comprised a diverse array of vessels, including the TCG Nusret, 11 frigates, 10 submarines, four corvettes, four patrol ships, 17 assault boats, eight mine countermeasure vessels, five fuel tankers, six amphibious landing ships, 10 tank landing ships, 18 auxiliary vessels and four attack boats.

Türkiye’s first national frigate, TCG Istanbul, which has not yet entered the inventory of the navy, was also a part of the parade.

The accompanying air show also consisted of 14 aircraft, including F-16s and F-4s from the Air Force Command.

As part of this grand celebration, the Army Command marked the occasion with 101-gun salutes following the parade on the Bosphorus.

At the ceremony, which started with a moment of silence to honor modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and other soldiers, who participated in the foundation of the country, the message of Defense Minister Yaşar Güler was read.

Following the military's display, the Bosphorus Strait became the stage for a stunning 2023 drone light and laser show. Spectators gathered on both sides of the strait, applauding and holding Turkish flags as they accompanied the show.

In the drone show, intricate formations were created, including a globe of the world, the map of Türkiye and the Turkish flag. The drone show also included a depiction of Atatürk on a rearing horse, with typography displaying "Century of Türkiye” 100th Year.

A century ago, Atatürk proclaimed the country's status as a republic in the wake of the collapse of the 600-year Ottoman Empire. Atatürk was elected president in 1923 and served until his death in 1938.

Seen as a national hero, Atatürk - whose name means "father of the Turks" - is still held in high regard in the country where his portraits adorn the walls of schools, offices and homes.