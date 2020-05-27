10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

  • May 27 2020 14:55:00

10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

RİZE
10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

Ten people from around 7,000 tea producers have tested positive for the coronavirus, as the country has permitted exceptional inter-city travel to tea collectors travelling to the Black Sea province of Rize to collect this year’s harvest.

Producers were taken into isolation in their homes a week before the harvest began and were being examined by health officials during the preparations.

However, the test results of 10 people from around 7,000 producers who came to the province with a special travel permit document turned out to be positive.

As the 10 people were being treated in hospitals, family members they were in contact with were also screened by the teams.

The teams, wearing masks, gloves, protective glasses and gear, continue to work on the field to detect the people with whom the patients were in contact.

Some 16,000 tea farmers, about 8,000 of them from Istanbul, arrived in Rize on May 24, according to Kemal Çeber, the province’s governor.

The harvest continues at full pace in some fields, while it is expected to start at the beginning of June in others.

Turkey, COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' to be inaugurated

    Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' to be inaugurated

  3. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  4. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  5. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise
Recommended
Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise

Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise
Virus measures announced for several industries

Virus measures announced for several industries
Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea

Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea
Mosques in Turkey to resume prayers after several weeks of virus break

Mosques in Turkey to resume prayers after several weeks of virus break
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines, which halted its passenger flights as a result of the coronavirus crisis, may delay the delivery of some Boeing and Airbus planes, its chairman said on May 27.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.