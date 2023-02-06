10 EU members sending rescue teams upon Türkiye’s call: EU

SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ-BRUSSELS
Some 10 members of the European Union have positively responded to Türkiye’s request for assistance following the fatal earthquake that hit the country’s southeastern provinces, a senior EU official has said, underlining that Brussels continues to be in contact with Ankara for further assistance.

“This is a sad day. Türkiye has been hit by one of the worst earthquakes in 100 years. There are hundreds of fatalities and thousands of wounded. We offer our condolences over this tragedy,” Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner responsible for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aids, told a group of Turkish journalists on Feb. 6 in Brussels.

Lenarcic informed that following Türkiye’s request for the request of search and rescue teams, some 10 member states have immediately responded to the call, while some of the countries have already sent their teams to Türkiye.

The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Chezch Republic, France, Italy and Hungary are the countries that offered help to save lives under the ruins, the commissioner said, adding that the number of countries can increase in the coming days.

Although Türkiye is not a member of the EU, it is a part of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism since 2016.

“We remain to be in contact with the Turkish authorities. We are coordinating our rescue teams with the Turkish authorities and consulting for further assistance,” he said.

The civil protection mechanism is also utilizing its Copernicus satellite infrastructure to provide emergency mapping service for Türkiye so that search and rescue operations could be handled in a much more efficient way, the commissioner stressed. “It provides satellite pictures of the affected area, and you can see a detailed picture of the damage. It is a very useful tool,” he stated.

The EU is also ready to help Syria as there are extensive losses in this country as well, Lenarcic informed, but also stressed that they don’t have detailed information about the damage and which parts have been affected.

