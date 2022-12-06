‘1 in 4 pilots to be woman in future’

ANKARA

One out of every four pilots will be women in the future, a faculty member from Turkish Aeronautical Association (THK) University has said as the number of female pilot candidates studying at the university’s Department of Flight Training is increasing every year.

Stating that the number of students who chose the pilotage department of the university increased significantly in the last two and three years, Osman Koç said that this year, the Department of Flight Training accepted 36 students.

“There is a serious demand from our female students, who are now pursuing their dreams and becoming pilots,” Koç noted.

Currently, approximately 30 percent of his students are women, Koç pointed out, adding that this figure is gradually rising.

“It seems that in the future, one out of every four airplane pilots will be women,” Koç pointed out.

Expressing that female students are more successful in ground courses, contrary to popular wisdom, Koç said, “I think that they are definitely not behind male students in flight training, but they just need to be provided with appropriate training conditions.”

“I flew with a female student in the last semester, and I had the chance to observe how successful she was and how much her self-confidence increased after she started flying.”

“As a teacher, I think that female students are definitely not behind in terms of ability and knowledge, if they want to become a pilot, they should pursue this profession,” Koç explained.

İrem Metin, a student of the Department of Flight Training of THK University, said that piloting was her childhood dream, adding that she is aware that it is a male-dominated department, but this situation is decreasing day by day.

“I would like to address my fellows: Never be afraid. There is no gender discrimination in this profession. They can choose with peace of mind. We will be happy to see them among us,” Metin stated.

“I have always had a passion for aviation. Many people around me, including my family, perceived this passion as a passing fad. It is gratifying to be on the road to my dreams,” stated Esra Akgöz, another student.