1 dead after gas explosion collapses 2 buildings in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A natural gas explosion in Istanbul’s central Fatih district caused the collapse of two buildings on March 22, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, officials have informed.

Emergency teams swiftly launched search and rescue operations, pulling survivors from the rubble and transporting them to nearby hospitals, where one victim remains in critical condition, according to the Istanbul Governor’s Office.

Governor Davut Gül visited the blast site and later checked on the injured at the hospital. Authorities confirmed that the collapsed structures included a two-story building and an adjacent one-story structure.

No evacuations were deemed necessary for surrounding buildings.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced that an investigation has been launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with prosecutors assigned to the case. Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi also received briefings from local officials on the incident.

The force of the blast sent metal debris flying into nearby homes, shattering windows and narrowly missing residents. In one case, a piece of debris pierced a child’s bedroom window, though no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses described a powerful explosion that shook surrounding buildings. “We felt a strong jolt and heard a loud blast. Glass shattered everywhere,” said local resident Şahan Yağcılar.

Health officials said 19 ambulances, two emergency response units and 52 medical personnel were deployed. Authorities later confirmed that search and rescue efforts had concluded, with 11 people recovered from the debris.