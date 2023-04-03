1,353 irregular migrants caught across country

ANKARA
Within the scope of an operation across the country to combat irregular migration, 1,353 irregular migrants have been caught and 37 human smugglers have been detained, the Interior Ministry has announced.

In order to effectively fight against irregular migration and migrant smuggling, the ministry carried out an operation in abandoned places, public entertainment venues, truck garages, terminals, ports, fishermen’s shelters and public transport stations where irregular migrants can stay.

The operation took place with the participation of 33,401 personnel across the country, and more than 19,700 areas were controlled.

Some 1,353 irregular migrants were caught, while more than 780 wanted suspects were identified.

A total of 37 human smugglers, four of them foreign nationals, were detained.

Administrative sanctions were imposed on a total of 873 people, 779 of whom were foreign nationals and 94 were Turkish citizens.

