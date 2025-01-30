1.2 mln in Japan told to use less water to help sinkhole rescue

1.2 mln in Japan told to use less water to help sinkhole rescue

Japanese authorities have asked 1.2 million people to cut back on showers and laundry to prevent leaking sewage aggravating an operation to rescue a truck driver in a sinkhole.

The hole suddenly opened up in Yashio during the morning rush hour on Jan. 28, swallowing the lorry.

Rescue efforts have been severely hampered by unstable ground around the hole and a second, larger hole appearing. Water has also been seeping in.

"Putting our first priority on saving the person's life, we are asking residents to refrain from non-essential use of water such as taking a bath or doing laundry," a Saitama prefecture official told AFP yesterday.

"Using toilets is difficult to refrain from, but we are asking to use less water as much as possible."

In a statement sent to the roughly 1.2 million residents, the prefecture asked them to "please continue to refrain from sewage as polluted water may overflow."

"As the rescue work is facing difficulties, it will likely take time to restore" the sewage system, it said.

No contact has been had with the 74-year-old truck driver since around 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 and rescuers have been working around the clock to reach him.

The initial sinkhole, estimated at about 10 meters wide and six meters deep, has since merged with another.

“With risk of another landslide or collapse of roads, we've been unable to use heavy machinery," a fire department official told AFP.

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange
﻿