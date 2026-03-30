$250 billion global jewelry market to meet at Istanbul jewelry show

$250 billion global jewelry market to meet at Istanbul jewelry show

ISTANBUL
$250 billion global jewelry market to meet at Istanbul jewelry show

One of the world’s most prestigious jewelry exhibitions, IJS Istanbul Jewelry Show, will open its doors for the 59th time between April 1–4 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Organized by Informa Markets with the sponsorship of Elmas Kule, the exhibition will host more than 1,300 companies and brands from 15 countries, presenting their newest collections to industry professionals, according to a statement from the event’s organizers.

The event will welcome nearly 30,000 professional visitors from more than 125 countries, including Türkiye.

At the exhibition, the sector’s design trends, technological innovations, and new-season collections will be showcased for the first time, according to the statement.

“IJS Istanbul Jewelry Show will once again reinforce its role as a strategic trade platform where the major order agreements of 2026 are made, export connections are established, and new business collaborations are formed in the global jewelry industry, whose market size exceeds $250 billion,” it added.

First opening its doors in 1986, IJS is now among the five largest exhibitions in the world in its field, said Şermin Cengiz, founding partner.

“Having such a strong exhibition brand in Türkiye within such a vast global market demonstrates both the dynamism of our sector and the economic strength of our country,” she added.

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