Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

ANKARA
Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

Türkiye’s cabinet is set to convene on May 18 under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with regional security threats, the economy and constitutional reform expected to dominate the agenda amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara will focus heavily on the economic repercussions of ongoing regional instability, particularly the impact of rising energy prices and broader market volatility stemming from conflicts involving Iran, Israel and the United States, according to Turkish media reports. Ministers are expected to discuss additional measures aimed at curbing inflation and preserving price stability.

Security developments in neighboring Syria and Iraq are also anticipated to feature. Turkish officials are expected to assess the latest developments in the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, including efforts related to the disarmament process of PKK.

Reports prepared by the National Intelligence Organization and the Turkish Armed Forces regarding border security and regional militant activity are likely to be reviewed during the session, media outlets said.

The cabinet is also expected to discuss ongoing diplomatic initiatives related to Gaza, ceasefire efforts involving Iran and broader regional developments, as Ankara continues to position itself as a mediator in several regional crises.

Another topic expected to be addressed is work on a new civilian constitution, a long-standing goal of Erdoğan’s government. The president has repeatedly argued that Türkiye’s current constitution, drafted after the 1980 military coup, should be replaced with a more democratic charter.

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