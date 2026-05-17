Turkish intel busts 2 foreign-linked espionage networks, arrests 7

Turkish intel busts 2 foreign-linked espionage networks, arrests 7

ANKARA
Turkish intel busts 2 foreign-linked espionage networks, arrests 7

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) dismantled an international espionage network working against the country and linked to two separate foreign intelligence services, according to security sources on May 16.

The operation, which was carried out simultaneously in four provinces, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects accused of transferring sensitive information about civil society organizations, associations, ethnic groups and public officials in Türkiye to two foreign intelligence services.

Security sources said MİT identified nine individuals involved in the espionage network through intelligence work.

MİT, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and special teams from the Ankara Police Department’s Anti-Terror Branch conducted simultaneous raids in four provinces, arresting seven suspects, including the alleged ringleader.

Two other members of the network were already in prison on separate charges, the sources said.

All seven suspects referred to judicial authorities on espionage charges were subsequently arrested.

Investigators discovered that members of the espionage ring gathered sensitive information on civil society organizations, associations, ethnic groups and public officials in Türkiye and passed it along to foreign intelligence services.

Before the operation, the ringleader and network members were closely monitored through physical surveillance, cyber monitoring and technical wiretapping, according to the sources.

Over time, authorities documented the network’s communication channels with foreign intelligence services, reporting methods, payment mechanisms, and operational instructions in detail.

The ringleader and the network he managed reportedly continued their espionage activities for a long period under the assumption that their operations remained concealed and under control.

Following a lengthy intelligence effort, MİT fully uncovered the organizational structure of the network operating against Türkiye, including its central figure, the sources added.

The operation revealed not only network members’ identities but also the network structure of foreign intelligence services in Türkiye, communication protocols, and strategic objectives.

Sources said the information obtained during the operation contributed both to the protection of national security and to a detailed analysis of the methods used by foreign intelligence services.

 

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

    Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

  2. Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

    Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

  3. French judge to probe complaint against Khashoggi’s killing

    French judge to probe complaint against Khashoggi’s killing

  4. Tehran signals plan to impose fee on Hormuz subsea internet cables

    Tehran signals plan to impose fee on Hormuz subsea internet cables

  5. Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana

    Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana
Recommended
Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting
Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana

Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana
Türkiye, Germany to revive strategic dialogue mechanism after 12 years

Türkiye, Germany to revive strategic dialogue mechanism after 12 years
Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul

Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul
Erdoğan says EU faces ‘historic’ decision on Türkiye’s bid

Erdoğan says EU faces ‘historic’ decision on Türkiye’s bid
Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability

Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability
WORLD Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

The Israeli government on May 17 approved plans to build an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) museum, a recruitment office and an office for the defense minister on the former site of the U.N. agency for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

ECONOMY Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly disrupted expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by Türkiye’s Central Bank, as rising energy and transportation costs quickly feed into global inflation

SPORTS Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

  Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.  
﻿