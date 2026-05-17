Turkish intel busts 2 foreign-linked espionage networks, arrests 7

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) dismantled an international espionage network working against the country and linked to two separate foreign intelligence services, according to security sources on May 16.



The operation, which was carried out simultaneously in four provinces, resulted in the arrest of seven suspects accused of transferring sensitive information about civil society organizations, associations, ethnic groups and public officials in Türkiye to two foreign intelligence services.



Security sources said MİT identified nine individuals involved in the espionage network through intelligence work.



MİT, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and special teams from the Ankara Police Department’s Anti-Terror Branch conducted simultaneous raids in four provinces, arresting seven suspects, including the alleged ringleader.



Two other members of the network were already in prison on separate charges, the sources said.



All seven suspects referred to judicial authorities on espionage charges were subsequently arrested.



Investigators discovered that members of the espionage ring gathered sensitive information on civil society organizations, associations, ethnic groups and public officials in Türkiye and passed it along to foreign intelligence services.



Before the operation, the ringleader and network members were closely monitored through physical surveillance, cyber monitoring and technical wiretapping, according to the sources.



Over time, authorities documented the network’s communication channels with foreign intelligence services, reporting methods, payment mechanisms, and operational instructions in detail.



The ringleader and the network he managed reportedly continued their espionage activities for a long period under the assumption that their operations remained concealed and under control.



Following a lengthy intelligence effort, MİT fully uncovered the organizational structure of the network operating against Türkiye, including its central figure, the sources added.



The operation revealed not only network members’ identities but also the network structure of foreign intelligence services in Türkiye, communication protocols, and strategic objectives.



Sources said the information obtained during the operation contributed both to the protection of national security and to a detailed analysis of the methods used by foreign intelligence services.