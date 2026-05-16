Karsu awarded with Dutch royal honor for enhancing Türkiye-Netherlands ties

ANTALYA

Turkish-Dutch singer Karsu Dönmez has been awarded a Royal Decoration by the King of the Netherlands in recognition of her contributions to strengthening ties between the Netherlands and Türkiye and has been appointed a Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

The decoration was presented to Dönmez during the King’s Day celebrations in the Turkish Mediterranean province of Antalya by the Dutch Ambassador to Ankara, Joep Wijnands, on behalf of King Willem-Alexander.

“Karsu is an extraordinary musical talent with a big heart. Through her music, authenticity and sense of social responsibility, Karsu builds bridges between the Netherlands and Türkiye,” Wijnands said in his speech at the ceremony late on May 13.

Dönmez, who struggled to hold back tears during the ceremony, expressed her gratitude to her parents for supporting her piano education and contributing to her musical journey.

Combining Turkish influences with jazz, pop and soul and reaching a wide audience, Turkish-origin Dutch singer has built a distinctive musical identity that bridges cultures.

In addition to her successful career, Karsu has long been involved in charitable initiatives supporting vulnerable communities both in the Netherlands and Türkiye.

Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February 2023, which also affected her family in the southern province of Hatay, the artist launched a relief campaign and made a significant contribution to the national Giro555 fundraising effort, which raised approximately 130 million euros.

Karsu also helped raise donations for earthquake survivors through the proceeds of her cookbook, which she published to promote Turkish cuisine. Through her foundation, the Karsu Foundation, she has been providing music education to more than 1,100 children at a music center in Hatay’s Serinyol district.