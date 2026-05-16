Hamburger leads online food orders in Türkiye, says Trade Ministry report

Hamburger leads online food orders in Türkiye, says Trade Ministry report

ISTANBUL
Hamburger leads online food orders in Türkiye, says Trade Ministry report

Hamburger was the most frequently ordered item in online food delivery last year in Türkiye, while snacks emerged as the most in-demand category in online grocery shopping, according to a report by the Trade Ministry.

The “Overview of E-Commerce in Türkiye 2025” report, which outlines developments in the country’s e-commerce sector, showed that the bulk of total trade volume was generated by the food service industry as well as the grocery and supermarket sectors.

Accordingly, the food delivery sector accounted for 69.5 percent of the quick commerce market last year, while grocery and supermarket activities made up the remaining 30.5 percent.

The report highlighted that increasingly busy lifestyles have significantly reshaped eating habits, a trend clearly reflected in the data.

In the food category, the most purchased item last year was hamburger, with a total value of 26.74 billion Turkish Liras ($578 millon). It was followed by pizza, chicken döner sandwich and lahmacun.

In online grocery shopping, snacks such as chocolate, wafers and biscuits ranked first, with a total value of 4.64 billion liras. They were followed by cleaning products and poultry items.

A significant share of quick commerce activity in terms of both transaction volume and number of orders was concentrated in major metropolitan areas.

Istanbul alone accounted for 55.4 percent of total quick commerce volume and 57.7 percent of total orders. It was followed by the capital Ankara with 8.1 percent of transaction volume and 7.4 percent of order volume and the western province of İzmir with 7 percent of transaction volume and 6.6 percent of orders.

Trade Ministry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

    Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

  2. Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

    Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

  3. French judge to probe complaint against Khashoggi’s killing

    French judge to probe complaint against Khashoggi’s killing

  4. Tehran signals plan to impose fee on Hormuz subsea internet cables

    Tehran signals plan to impose fee on Hormuz subsea internet cables

  5. Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana

    Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana
Recommended
Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting

Security, economy top agenda at cabinet meeting
Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana

Entrepreneur begins coffee cultivation trials in Adana
Türkiye, Germany to revive strategic dialogue mechanism after 12 years

Türkiye, Germany to revive strategic dialogue mechanism after 12 years
Turkish intel busts 2 foreign-linked espionage networks, arrests 7

Turkish intel busts 2 foreign-linked espionage networks, arrests 7
Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul

Fidan meets US envoy to NATO in Istanbul
Erdoğan says EU faces ‘historic’ decision on Türkiye’s bid

Erdoğan says EU faces ‘historic’ decision on Türkiye’s bid
Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability

Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability
WORLD Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

Israel to build IDF museum at ex-UNRWA HQ

The Israeli government on May 17 approved plans to build an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) museum, a recruitment office and an office for the defense minister on the former site of the U.N. agency for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

ECONOMY Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

Middle East conflict upends interest rate cut expectations

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly disrupted expectations surrounding interest rate decisions by Türkiye’s Central Bank, as rising energy and transportation costs quickly feed into global inflation

SPORTS Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

  Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.  
﻿