Hamburger leads online food orders in Türkiye, says Trade Ministry report

ISTANBUL

Hamburger was the most frequently ordered item in online food delivery last year in Türkiye, while snacks emerged as the most in-demand category in online grocery shopping, according to a report by the Trade Ministry.

The “Overview of E-Commerce in Türkiye 2025” report, which outlines developments in the country’s e-commerce sector, showed that the bulk of total trade volume was generated by the food service industry as well as the grocery and supermarket sectors.

Accordingly, the food delivery sector accounted for 69.5 percent of the quick commerce market last year, while grocery and supermarket activities made up the remaining 30.5 percent.

The report highlighted that increasingly busy lifestyles have significantly reshaped eating habits, a trend clearly reflected in the data.

In the food category, the most purchased item last year was hamburger, with a total value of 26.74 billion Turkish Liras ($578 millon). It was followed by pizza, chicken döner sandwich and lahmacun.

In online grocery shopping, snacks such as chocolate, wafers and biscuits ranked first, with a total value of 4.64 billion liras. They were followed by cleaning products and poultry items.

A significant share of quick commerce activity in terms of both transaction volume and number of orders was concentrated in major metropolitan areas.

Istanbul alone accounted for 55.4 percent of total quick commerce volume and 57.7 percent of total orders. It was followed by the capital Ankara with 8.1 percent of transaction volume and 7.4 percent of order volume and the western province of İzmir with 7 percent of transaction volume and 6.6 percent of orders.