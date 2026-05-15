Koç Holding extends 100th year invitations to political leaders

ANKARA

Türkiye’s leading conglomerate, Koç Holding, is expected to see high-level political attendance at the celebrations marking the group’s 100th anniversary, having extended invitations to numerous political parties.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel met with Koç Holding Honorary Chairman Rahmi Koç, Vice Chair Ali Koç and their accompanying delegation at the CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara on May 14.

The Koç family invited Özel to the centennial events, with CHP Secretary-General Selin Sayek Böke also attending the meeting.

In a social media post, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)also shared images showing Rahmi Koç and Ali Koç presenting MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli with an early Republican-era five-lira banknote featuring a wolf emblem.

The İYİ (Good) Party also announced that Rahmi Koç and Ali Koç visited party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu to extend an invitation to the centenary celebrations.

Local media reported that invitations from the Koç family have also been delivered to the Future Party and the Felicity Party.

Founded in 1963 by Vehbi Koç, Koç Holding is Türkiye’s first holding company and one of its largest private enterprises. Operating at the highest level across key sectors including automotive, energy and finance, the group consistently ranks among the country’s most influential business conglomerates.

According to The Economist’s survey of Türkiye’s wealthiest families, the Koç family ranks first in terms of overall wealth.

Koç Holding was also placed 194th in the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s largest industrial corporations published annually by Fortune magazine.